Missing 11-year-old returns home

UPDATE: Kevin returned home Sunday.

Original story:

The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.

Kevin Iteriteka is Black, 4'5" tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday at 6:00 a.m. in the area of 3440 South and 200 East.

He does not have a phone, and is considered endangered because of his age.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.