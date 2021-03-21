Missing 11-year-old returns home

UPDATE: Kevin returned home Sunday.
Original story:
The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.
Kevin Iteriteka is Black, 4'5" tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Friday at 6:00 a.m. in the area of 3440 South and 200 East.
He does not have a phone, and is considered endangered because of his age.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.