Missing Child Advisory issued for 6-year-old West Valley City girl

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued early Saturday for a missing 6-year-old West Valley City girl.

Ayak Mout was last seen at 9:48 p.m. Friday near 3274 West 3540 South.

According to law enforcement officials Mout is believed to have been taken on foot by an acquaintance, Ayak Ngor.

When last seen, Mout was wearing a pink t-shirt, red pants and has long black hair, which is in a hair tie.

A photo of the child has not yet been made available. FOX 13 News will share photos once they are distributed by police.

Anyone with information about Mout or Ngor is urged to call authorities at 801-840-4000.

