SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a child who went missing Friday night.

Gavin Morrow, 12, was last seen Friday at 8 p.m. wearing a red Nike shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals. Police say he left his foster home on a black bike after frustration over losing a video game.

Morrow has blond hair and hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Morrow's whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-840-4000.