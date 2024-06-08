Watch Now
Missing hiker found dead near Horsetail Falls

Crews search for woman after hikers find phone footage of her drifting away in river
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 08, 2024

ALPINE, Utah — The missing hiker whose phone was found on the Horsetail Falls Trail has been found dead, Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Garrett Dutson, search-and-rescue crews located the body of 19 year-old female hiker just after 11:00 a.m.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the search began Friday afternoon after hikers found a phone that contained video of a young woman walking into a river nearby.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

