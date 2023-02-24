Missing Layton teen's body found near crashed car after being towed by UHP troopers

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — After a seemingly empty car was towed out of a ditch in Box Elder county, family members returned and found the body of the teen driver within a mile of the crash site after troopers failed to locate him.

UHP troopers were dispatched to a crash on just north of Bear River City on State Road 13 in Box Elder county Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. where they encountered a 2018 Honda Civic that had slid off the road into a ditch. The weather at the time caused road conditions to be slick with limited visibility.

At that time, troopers found the vehicle to have no occupants at the scene with "minimal damage". The registered owner of the vehicle was then called and requested that the vehicle be towed.

While family members confirmed that the driver, 19-year-old Samuel Slade from Layton, should have been driving the car they were unaware of his whereabouts.

After failing to make contact with Slade at several locations in coordination with family members, it was believed he may have been at an acquaintance's residence. Troopers then returned to their patrol duties.

Thursday morning, family members called law enforcement once again to locate the driver after reporting he had not yet returned home.

Troopers assisted in searching for Slade at several locations once again, but family members returned to the site of the crash where a short time later the body was found within a one-half mile of the crash site.

UHP is conducting an ongoing crash investigation alongside Box Elder County Sheriff's Office which is handling the death investigation.