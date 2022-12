PROVIDENCE, Utah — A missing person alert has been issued for an 18 year-old man last seen on December 26 at 12:30 p.m. when he walked to the Providence Library.

Tyler Merritt is described as being 5'10'' tall, weighing 140 pounds, and "walks everywhere" as he does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the Cache County Sheriff's Office at 435-755-1162 and refer to case #22-C12005.