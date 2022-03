SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25 year-old woman.

Ashlee Monson, who answers to the name Michelle, was last seen in the area of 7900 South 600 East.

Monson has a developmental disability and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call Sandy Police 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-12186.