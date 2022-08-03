Missing teen girl found in St. George man's bedroom

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a missing 14-year-old girl was located by police in his bedroom.

Cameron Carr, 21, was arrested for enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.

Court documents say Enoch Police received a phone call about a missing teen and after going through the girl's phone, police determined Carr to be a suspect in the case.

When police went to talk to Carr, he said he didn't know she was a minor, however, a relative told Carr to stop messaging the girl because of her age before she went missing, court documents state.

At Carr's residence, police asked him who was in the bedroom and he told them his girlfriend who he had been dating for a month, arrest documents report.

Documents explain he also told police the girl was 18-years-old and he could not remember her name.

Carr was booked into jail and is being held without bail.