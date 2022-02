MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police is asking for the public's help in locating a 12 year-old girl who's been missing since Friday morning.

12 year-old Faraja is 4'6", thin, with short black hair. She was last seen Friday morning in the area of 3900 South West Temple.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her to call 801-840-4000 and reference case number 22-17309.