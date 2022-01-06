Mitt Romney on one year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection: 'Democracy is fragile'

WASHINGTON — As D.C. commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack, Utah's senator Mitt Romney warned that "democracy is fragile," urging people to remember the lessons of January 6, 2021.

"We ignore the lessons of January 6 at our own peril. Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election," Romney said in a statement.

"I said last year that the best way we can show respect for voters who are upset is by telling them the truth," he added. "The responsibility that elected officials have in this regard is fundamental to reversing the malaise gripping our current politics and ensuring that our democracy endures.”

Romney was one of the most outspoken Republican politicians during and after the attack, accusing it of being instigated by former President Trump.

“Today, we call to mind the memory of those who were tragically lost on the 6th and in the following days, and we reflect with gratitude on the heroic efforts of those who protected the U.S. Capitol and all of us inside the building," Romney said.