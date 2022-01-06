Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mitt Romney on one year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection: 'Democracy is fragile'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Sen. Romney says he supports voting on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 14:22:56-05

WASHINGTON — As D.C. commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack, Utah's senator Mitt Romney warned that "democracy is fragile," urging people to remember the lessons of January 6, 2021.

"We ignore the lessons of January 6 at our own peril. Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election," Romney said in a statement.

"I said last year that the best way we can show respect for voters who are upset is by telling them the truth," he added. "The responsibility that elected officials have in this regard is fundamental to reversing the malaise gripping our current politics and ensuring that our democracy endures.”

Romney was one of the most outspoken Republican politicians during and after the attack, accusing it of being instigated by former President Trump.

“Today, we call to mind the memory of those who were tragically lost on the 6th and in the following days, and we reflect with gratitude on the heroic efforts of those who protected the U.S. Capitol and all of us inside the building," Romney said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere