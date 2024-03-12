Moab Museum showcases Utah's trailblazing women for Women's History Month

MOAB, Utah — Utah women have shaped its history for hundreds of years, and a pop-up display celebrating Women's History Month outside the Moab Museum offers insights about these trailblazing women.

Every Tuesday in March from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., visitors can learn about the outstanding Utah women highlighted each week, and participate in craft projects to celebrate their achievements.

Intended for all ages, this pop-up display program seeks to connect visitors to the Moab Museum with women's history from all across Utah.

All of the pop-up's art and profiles of the women highlighted come from utahwomenshistory.org a project of Better Days 2020 in collaboration with Utah Historical Society.

High school interns and volunteers write the text about the women spotlighted, with a different theme explored each week.