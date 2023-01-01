Watch Now
Moab police looking for man who stabbed woman

Moab police
26-year-old Jair Ortiz-Comacho is wanted on suspicion of stabbing a woman in Moab
Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 31, 2022
MOAB, Utah — Moab police are requesting the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for several felonies.

According to the department’s Facebook page, 26-year-old Jair Ortiz-Comacho is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and kidnapping in which a female victim was stabbed Saturday.

He was last seen in the area of City Market and is believed to have left on foot.

Ortiz-Comacho is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans, black jacket and white shoes.

Ortiz-Comacho is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Moab police at 435-259-8938.

If you encounter him, do not approach him and dial 911 immediately.

