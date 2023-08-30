Moab police looking for missing man with mental illness, possibly in stolen car

MOAB, Utah — Police in Moab are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who ran off with his mother's car, and his family is worried about his mental health.

Robert Zeiler, age 45, stole his mom's silver 2001 Mitsubishi Galant on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. The car has 4 doors, a missing hubcap on the front-driver's side, and Utah license plate number 4P9PH.

Moab City Police Department

Zeiler has a history of "severe" mental illness, police said, and he could become violent if confronted, so they're asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately and to NOT confront him.

He is considered endangered due to his mental health issues, and he doesn't have any medication, phone or money.

Zeiler has shaggy brown hair and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt with a circle on the back that says "Moab is my happy place," blue jeans and black hiking boots.