Moab streets, power lines, trees damaged after flooding

MOAB, Utah — Moab officials are asking residents to stay in their homes after flash flooding ripped through the city - downing trees, damaging streets and filling roads with debris and water.

Grand County was placed unter a flash flood warning that expires at 10:30 Wednesday night.

Radar showed that thunderstorms had already produced between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with more expected. Small creeks and streams as well as streets and other areas with poor drainage are at risk of flash flooding.

Areas within the warning include: Mill Creek, Hunters Canyon, Pack Creek, Dry Fork, Colorado River, North Fork Mill Creek and Kane Springs Canyon.

Moab City Police said in a Facebook post they are working to clear road debris, downed power lines and trees from structures and roads.

If residents are in need of sandbags, officials say they are available at the Grand County Road Department and at Moab City Public Works buildings.