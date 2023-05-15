Mom thankful to be able to bike, ski after serious accident

LEHI, Utah — Mother’s Day may be over, but one Lehi mom says every day is a celebration for her now that she has increased mobility and the ability to be active with her children.

Camille Kramer was in a serious car accident a few years ago and thought her days of bike riding or skiing with her children were pretty much over. But a friend told her about Wasatch Adaptive Sports, and she now wants everyone to know how they helped change her life.

While she was able to walk after the accident, her mobility was extremely compromised.

“It’s kind of weird when you end up not being able to do it and then not realizing you can’t do it and when you realize you can’t do it and sometimes it’s in the middle of an activity and you’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this anymore.'” she said.

At one point she says her friend, who is an amputee, told her to look into Wasatch Adaptive Sports, but she didn’t think she was worthy.

“He said, ‘Hey, I think you would really benefit from Wasatch Adaptive Sports, you should go try it. And I said, 'No, I don’t think, I mean, I’m OK.' And he said, 'No, go do it! And I said OK.”

Wasatch Adaptive Sports helps people with both physical and intellectual disabilities.

Kramer now says it’s one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“I feel so blessed, every time I get on ski slopes I just think, wow," she said. "I never in a million years after my car accident thought I would ever get back on the mountain.”

