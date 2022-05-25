Monkeypox cases in Utah confirmed, two infected individuals in isolation

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials reported Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two Salt Lake County cases as monkeypox.

On Monday, the cases were deemed as "probable" for monkeypox.

FOX 13 News reported earlier in the week the two infected adults reside in the same household.

The individuals became symptomatic after traveling internationally and went to the doctor complaining of flu-like symptoms, the health department explained.

Both of the individuals are in isolation and do not present a risk to the public, officials said.

They are both expected to recover fully.