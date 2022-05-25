Watch
Monkeypox cases in Utah confirmed, two infected individuals in isolation

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 18:14:50-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials reported Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two Salt Lake County cases as monkeypox.

On Monday, the cases were deemed as "probable" for monkeypox.

FOX 13 News reported earlier in the week the two infected adults reside in the same household.

The individuals became symptomatic after traveling internationally and went to the doctor complaining of flu-like symptoms, the health department explained.

Both of the individuals are in isolation and do not present a risk to the public, officials said.

They are both expected to recover fully.

