MONOPOLY wants suggestions for Park City edition game

PARK CITY, Utah — A beloved (or not so beloved, depending on who you play with) board game is getting a Utah makeover and game makers are asking for suggestions on what landmarks and local favorites should be featured.

MONOPOLY: Park City Edition will launch in early 2024 and will showcase all of the things that make Park City such a unique place to visit and live.

"We're here in Park City to celebrate the best that you have to offer," said Aaron Green a representative from Top Trumps USA, the company in charge of the special edition game. "Whether it's restaurants landmarks, ski resorts, mountain peaks, trails, your favorite little dive bar your favorite steakhouse - we want all of those things to be on Park City MONOPOLY."

From now until June 20, the company is asking that those with a connection to Park City send any suggestions of things they believe should be featured on the board game.

There are only 22 squares on the board - meaning less than two dozen iconic sports can be chosen to be permanent fixtures representing the city.

What location will get the coveted "boardwalk" space in the game? Perhaps one of the resorts in the area or the iconic Egyptian theater? You can't forget about the dozens of local restaurants and stores that entertain tourists from around the world.

Of course, Olympic Park and the Sundance Film Festival could be other attractions that are unique to Park City and may be considered in the game-making process.

In addition to the customized board, the game will also come with special Community Chest and Chance playing cards that pay homage to Park City.

"When locals write in with their ideas of what should be on this edition, send in why is this place so important to you," Green explained. "Give a little background, a little story because MONOPOLY is nostalgia, it makes us excited and we get excited about those places that mean so much to us. So give me a little context and it will help decide if that makes this edition."

To celebrate the announcement, Mr. Monopoly stopped by Park City on Tuesday, bringing life-sized game cards and dice to mark the occasion and taking a stroll around Main Street.

If your idea is selected for the board, you won't get any MONOPOLY money, but you will likely be invited to a launch party when the game is ready for stores.

"If we do choose someone's suggestion, I can't promise them the game but there's a good chance *wink, wink* that I'll invite them to our launch event when the game comes out in January and we can figure out how to get them a free board," Green told FOX 13 News.

Overall, game makers are excited to see what suggestions they get and say Park City is the perfect choice for the special edition game.

"Not only do you get millions of tourists every year but you have 10,000 locals who are proud to be from here," Green said. "There are great establishments, there are places that have been around almost 100 years or maybe longer. There's a great history of the mining history here in Park City, and so we know people will get excited about it when they see places they recognize and it means something to them."

To submit an idea for the game, email the MONOPOLY: Park City Edition team at parkcity@toptrumps.com - they say each submission will be closely reviewed, tallied and considered throughout the process.