Moore and Jones debate topics ranging from inflation and abortion to Ukraine

OGDEN, Utah — The candidates for First Congressional District debated a host of issues in a statewide televised debate on Monday.

Democratic candidate Rick Jones acknowledged the overwhelming Republican majority in the district, which includes a slice of Salt Lake City and extends to cover most of northern Utah. Speaking to reporters following the debate, Jones said initially there was to be no one running on the Democratic ticket.

"There wouldn’t be anyone. That was not acceptable to me and especially in this year. I feel like we are at a very unique juncture in our history with January 6th," he said.

For incumbent Republican Congressman Blake Moore, he was seeking re-election to increase the level of impact he can have and help the GOP retake power in the House.

"I want to have an opportunity," he told reporters. "I’m a ranking member, potentially have a gavel in my hand and drive the right type of policy forward."

The candidates were quizzed on questions ranging from inflation and gas prices, student loan debt and economics.

"We have a lot more inequality and what is happening is now is that interest charges for the vast majority are growing much, much faster than growth in their real wages," Jones told the crowd at Weber State University.

Moore argued it was about budget spending.

"If you’re going to make inflation a topic, we have to get to the point where we are not spending so much in trying to solve every problem at the federal level," he countered.

On abortion, Moore said he supported Utah's exceptions to a ban that include rape, incest and health of the mother, but said he was also "protecting life and I won’t apologize for it" bit added he is "making sure women have the resources they need when they’re in a difficult situation."

Said Jones: "Abortion in certain circumstances can be a real health care issue for women," adding he did not support states that prevented child rape victims from seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Asked about the conflict in Ukraine, Moore — who serves on the House Armed Services Committee — had a warning.

"Ukrainians, the reality is they’re winning. They’re beating Putin now and he’s cornered and he’s potentially going to get more erratic," he said. "We need to make sure we stay on the plan, we’re going to defend NATO and we’ll put boots on the ground if NATO is in any way attacked."

Jones also supported the Ukrainian people.

"I completely support the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster Ukraine. I do think we can’t allow Putin to get away with this kind of imperialism and his efforts to control the resources and people of Ukraine," he said.

Watch the full debate below: