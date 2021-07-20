Watch
Moose found wandering Park City condo complex

Summit County sheriff's office / Facebook
A young moose seen at a condo complex in Park City, Utah on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 20, 2021
PARK CITY, Utah — A moose was found wandering around a Park City condominium complex before it was wrangled and relocated by authorities.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the first call about the moose came in to their operations center around 12:20 p.m. on Monday from the Canyon Creek Condos off Bitner Road, north of I-80 by Kimball Junction.

A young moose captured by wildlife authorities and sheriff's deputies in Park City, Utah on Monday, July 19, 2021.

In a Facebook post the department said, deputies helped members of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources capture and relocate the young moose into the back country.

"We are always happy when we can keep these beautiful creatures safe and away from busy roadways," the sheriff's office said.

The moose was not harmed during the operation.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the state is home to between 2,500 and 3,000 moose. They live along the Wasatch Front and in northern and northeastern Utah, typically in forested areas.

