PARK CITY, Utah — A moose was relocated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources after it was found near a local school Wednesday.

Utah DWR says biologists were able to tranquilize, collar and relocate the female moose safely.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The moose was found near the Park City High football field and is headed back to a safer habitat.

Utah DWR says Wednesday was a busy day for moose calls. The call out to Park City High was just one of three calls received throughout the day.