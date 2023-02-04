More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border

More criminal charges are expected against a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.

In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News on Saturday, Samuel Rapplylee Bateman's attorneys and the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona asked a federal judge in Arizona to delay his upcoming trial. They also seek to declare the case "complex" which puts it on a longer path in the federal court system.

"Discovery is voluminous and includes hours of video visits and calls from Mr. Bateman to others. Moreover, this case is part of a larger investigation of Mr. Bateman (and potentially others) which began in 2020. Additional discovery and another Superseding Indictment are anticipated. More codefendants and charges are also anticipated. Additional time is needed to give the parties sufficient time to review the discovery, prepare any pretrial motions and prepare for trial," the attorneys wrote.

Bateman has so far pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding a kidnapping and obstructing an investigation. In other court filings, he has been accused of taking child brides and authorities appear to be investigating him for transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity. So far, he has only faced charges related to obstructing federal agents' investigations. Three of Bateman's wives are also facing charges related to the disappearance of eight girls who were taken into child protective services custody following an FBI raid on Bateman's Colorado City, Ariz., home.

Bateman has claimed to lead the Fundamentalist LDS Church based in Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Ariz., but observers describe him as the leader of a splinter group. In August, FOX 13 News reported that Jeffs was reasserting control of his church from his Texas prison cell.