More famous Aggie Blue Mint ice cream will be dished out at brand new location

LOGAN, Utah — I scream, you scream we all scream for Aggie Blue Mint ice cream! The beloved flavor, along with all of your other favorites will soon be scooped up at a brand new location.

Now, for those who are wishing and hoping for a store along the Wasatch Front, today is not the day.

The new ice cream location is opening at Blue Square, located at 1111 North 800 East in Logan, next to the Aggie Chocolate Factory.

Sounds like a heavenly day with a stop for some handmade chocolate and then a scoop of ice cream next door!

The new location is just one mile away from the original creamery, located on campus with the Nutrition and Food Science Building.

Despite its proximity, the school says the new store represents the legacy of Aggie Ice Cream, saying the treat has become, "an integral part of Utah's cultural, educational and culinary heritage."

A grand opening ceremony for the new store is happening Friday, with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. and festivities continuing through 7 p.m.

For the first 100 dedicated Aggie Ice Cream fans, they'll receive a commemorative cowbell.

Visitors just wanting to "scoop" things out at the new store will get a $1 discount on all menu items. There will also be an ice cream eating contest, giveaways, face painting and more to celebrate the new store.