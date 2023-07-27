More of Utah will be back in drought by fall

SALT LAKE CITY — More of the state will return to drought conditions under a new forecast model put out by federal agencies.

The map, released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and others, shows more parts of eastern and southeastern Utah returning to drought conditions by this October. A large chunk of central Utah, which remains in drought, will stay there.

After years of being in drought, a large chunk of the state exited drought status as a result of a spectacular winter that delivered record-breaking snowpack. But hot temperatures and winds have thrust the state back into dry conditions.