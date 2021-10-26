More rain and snow early Tuesday; drying out the rest of the week

The heaviest precipitation is over and winds have decreased.

The storm will quickly make it's way out of the area today.

Best chance of steadier rain in Northern Valleys is this morning.

More mountain snow expected through noon. A few inches also possible across SW Wyoming through 9 am.

Cold enough there could be snow mixed in at times.

No accumulation expected outside a dusting on upper benches. Valley snow is not a big concern.

Any mix would chance back entirely to rain by late morning.

Rain will become more spotty this afternoon as storm continues to pull away.

Most precip. will taper off by mid to late afternoon. Any showers linger over the mountains.

Evening drive will be looking a lot better.

A lot colder today with temps well below normal.

Warmer , drier weather tomorrow and for second half of week.