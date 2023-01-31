More resources available for homeless Utahns as temperatures drop

SALT LAKE CITY — As much of Utah has experienced dangerously cold temperatures over the past several days, leaders are making more resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Central City Recreation Center, located at 615 South 300 East in Salt Lake City, opened at 9 p.m. Monday night and "will be opened based upon need while the dangerously cold weather persists," a statement from officials reads.

Individuals in need of shelter can go to the facility to get warm and find refuge from the freezing weather.

The additional shelter is being made available through a partnership between Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City, stating that the facility is being opened as other non-profit shelter providers struggle to create space at winter overflow shelters because of staffing shortages.

Volunteers, including specialists and doctors, are helping to keep the facility open to the public, as well as identifying and inviting those on the street to take shelter.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson recognized that it was because of the efforts of many that the additional shelter is available.

“I want to thank and acknowledge not just the efforts of city and county staff but also the many volunteers who moved quickly to establish this additional site today,” said Wilson in a statement.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she appreciates the partnership with the county to bring more resources to those in need.

“I'm grateful for Mayor Wilson's eagerness to partner to keep as many of our unsheltered neighbors as safe as possible during this cold weather,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “We will continue to work collaboratively across the board to find solutions for those most in need in our community.”