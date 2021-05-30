Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than 3,000 people in North Ogden lose power overnight

items.[0].image.alt
Sammy Palacios
191675477_830408027683086_8260510321477576420_n.jpg
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 15:30:21-04

Rocky Mountain Power worked to restore power to more than 3,000 people after a vehicle drove into a power pole in North Ogden early Sunday morning.

According to North Ogden Police, the 20-year-old driver fell asleep and hit the pole in the area of 800 East and 2600 North around 3:00 AM. The driver showed no signs of impairment, and cooperated with authorities.

Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage impacting 3,392 people originally. They were able to get that down to 790 people by 3:52 AM.

As of 5:06 AM, 112 people were still without power, and by 12:36 PM, power was restored to all customers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere