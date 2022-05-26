More than 50 neglected birds rescued, take refuge in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — More than 50 birds were taken to Rocky Mountain Avian Rescue after being found living in crowded and unsanitary conditions.

Last week, the birds were located at a home in Layton, Utah.

Amanda Poulsen, co-founder of Rocky Mountain Avian Rescue estimates about 200 birds were living in the home.

“These birds didn't have enough room to fly around or open their wings,” she said.

Amanda also noticed the birds were eating their own feces that dropped into their food.

Authorities were made aware of the situation after a report was filed with Davis County Animal Control.

A person looking to purchase a bird noticed the dirty conditions in a photo posted in an online classified advertisement.

When officers conducted a welfare check, the owner surrendered 58 birds. Those animals were transported to the rescue aviary in Brigham City.

Now the birds are receiving veterinary care and rehabilitation after likely suffering months of neglect.

“Most of these birds can't grip,” Amanda said. “They aren’t steady on their feet because some of the cages didn’t have any perches.”

Two birds were euthanized because they were found with serious illness.

Another was found with a broken wing but is expected to recover.

After some time in quarantine and being socialized, the birds will be adopted to forever homes. Some will land at a parakeet sanctuary in Layton.

“To see it full and to see what we have done and made a huge difference as far the lives of these birds, to me it's huge,” Amanda said.

Amanda and the rescue’s co-founder Cameron Poulsen believe this serves as a reminder of the importance of speaking up when you see something that doesn’t seem right.

“Anytime you feel like something is questionable you should definitely reach out to animal control,” Cameron said. If it's ok, they’ll determine it's ok. If it's not ok, you are saving that bird's life.”

According to Davis County Animal Control, a follow up visit was conducted at the home where the birds were found.

They report things have significantly improved for the birds remaining at the home and the difference in living conditions compared to the first visit is, “night and day.”

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation is still open.

Anyone who would like to donate to help Rocky Mountain Avian Rescue care for these birds and other rescues can do so by clicking here.