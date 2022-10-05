More than 600 autism sensory kits donated to UHP troopers to better respond to community members in need

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 600 autism sensory kits are now in the hands of Utah Highway Patrol Troopers and will be used to help respond to community members experiencing mental challenges.

Cheryl Smith, a longtime advocate and founding member of the Autism Council of Utah says these kits are going to greatly help officers when they come into contact with someone who has autism.

"There are noise-cancelling headphones and fidget toys and resource cards and a communication device," she explained. "So that when law enforcement come upon someone who needs that extra help in a situation they'll have the resources they need."

Smith explained her son, who is 24, has autism and his life has inspired her to fight for others who experience similar challenges.

"A lot of the things he does can be misconstrued as criminal activity," Smith explained. "He's my fire, that's why I do things for autism is for him and others like him."

The kits are an added tool on top of the required specialized autism training every Utah Highway Patrol trooper completes.

"Every trooper from trooper to all the way up to our top admin level receives this training," explained Lt. Terry Buck with UHP. "It's required and we're glad to do it."

In new body camera footage from Utah Highway Patrol, Trooper Tyler Johnson is seen deescalating a situation with a person with autism.

WATCH: Body camera video shows trooper deescalating situation on side of the road

body camera uhp autism

"You're not in trouble, you're not in trouble," Trooper Johnson repeatedly says to the individual. "You're okay."

The trooper in the video is seen grabbing the boy's hands and pulling him out of the road before helping him sit on the side of the road.

"He was agitated, coming at me swinging at me immediately but I could tell he wasn't trying to harm me," Trooper Johnson said. "It was just being autistic."

Trooper Johnson said the training he received was key in helping him know how to handle the situation in a positive and safe way.

Lt. Buck said these kits will only add to helping with the mission of UHP.

"Our end goal is always public safety," he said, "And so if it helps us interact with one person, one autistic person in a positive manner then that helps achieve our goal."

Smith emphasized that these 600 kits are just the beginning in getting this new tool to first responders across Utah.

"There's so many great things about people with autism things to celebrate and there's also a lot of challenges," she said "So these bags can help them, we want everybody to help them."

The kits were made possible by a donation by the Autism Council of Utah and Dough Smith Subaru, as well as help from community members.

Thanks to that generous donation, Smith said, first responders in many different capacities will be eligible to receive this new tool absolutely free of charge.

"We want law enforcement to have a win-win situation," Smith said, "for them and for our families that are affected by autism."