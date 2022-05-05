More than a dozen Davis County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Utah — After two months of being completely cleared of COVID-19 at the Davis County Jail, officials announced 14 inmates tested positive for the virus this week.

Davis County officials reported that on Tuesday one inmate who was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms was tested for the virus, which returned a positive result.

"All inmates within the housing unit were tested," officials explained, "and 14 tests returned positive."

Of those who tested positive, nobody is experiencing severe symptoms. In order to limit exposure, a mask mandate has once again been enforced for "all Jail personnel and inmates."

The positive tests come after the Jail has been COVID-19 free for two months.

“The health and safety of our staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and the administration,” said Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher in a press release. “We have been tested over the last two years and, once again, will rise to the challenge and provide excellent service to those we’re charged to care for."

In order to prevent the virus from spreading more, officials have put precautionary measures in place including; restricting who can enter the famility, sanitation, routine testing and a 14-day quarantine of inmates entering custody.