More than a dozen murals painted in Midvale in an effort to bring new life to the city

MIDVALE, Utah — A push is underway to turn Midvale's historic main street into an arts and culture district.

“It’s going better than we expected,” said Brigham Stewart, one of the few that planned this massive undertaking.

There will be 18 new murals of all different shapes, colors and sizes.

Stewart and Aelias Mcham made this vision possible and they received massive support from the city and other artists.

“It’s just it’s literally a blast every day we just get to have so much fun” they said.

But how did this vision come to life? Organizers said it was as simple as walking down the street and taking action.

“So we drove up and down middle main street and just did exactly that - there’s a wall there’s a wall - we don’t know where to stop [so] we just thought let’s throw an entire mural festival."

With the support of city leaders, including the mayor, their vision has come to life.

“I’ve been in this role for about six months now and while I was campaigning talking with voters revitalizing Main Street is at the top of our residents minds,” said Mayor Marcus Stevenson

If art isn't really your thing, there's other reasons to check out the mural festival on Saturday night. Live music, food trucks and a small business pop-up marketplace are also involved in the community event.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 4-9 p.m. on Main Street in Midvale.