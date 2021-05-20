Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

More tickets for Garth Brooks' SLC concert available Thursday at noon

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Winter
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Singer/songwriter Garth Brooks performs at CBS' Teachers Rock Special live concert at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.</p>
Garth Brooks won’t compete for CMA Entertainer of the Year award
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 10:41:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks fans who haven't yet secured tickets for the July 17 concert in Salt Lake City will have another chance Thursday.

Seats in a newly-installed bleacher section will go on sale at noon Mountain Time at https://www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

A waiting room in the online ticketing store will open at 11:45 a.m.

Two weeks ago, the country legend sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in a record-setting 30-minute period.

"YOU SHOWED UP! #GARTHinSALTLAKE is Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in US history! 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes! Touring is BACK. Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for!" Brooks wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere