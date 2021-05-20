More tickets for Garth Brooks' SLC concert available Thursday at noon

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks fans who haven't yet secured tickets for the July 17 concert in Salt Lake City will have another chance Thursday.

Seats in a newly-installed bleacher section will go on sale at noon Mountain Time at https://www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

A waiting room in the online ticketing store will open at 11:45 a.m.

Two weeks ago, the country legend sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in a record-setting 30-minute period.

"YOU SHOWED UP! #GARTHinSALTLAKE is Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in US history! 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes! Touring is BACK. Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for!" Brooks wrote in a tweet.