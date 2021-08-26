More Utah firefighters heading to battle California wildfires

WEST VALLEY CITY — This morning, more Utah firefighters were headed to California to help crews dealing with devastating wildfires.

Not only is this latest task force mobilizing and ready to roll, Fox 13 news learned yet another Utah fire fighting crew will also be heading to California this weekend.

Today’s task force is the sixth emergency management deployment this summer involving Utah firefighters, who are volunteering to help battle blazes in neighboring states.

The Dixie wildfire is getting most of the headlines due to the fact it’s now California’s largest wildfire ever, more than 735,000 acres already burned.

But now there’s another fire in Northern California, making this deployment bittersweet for UFA PIO Ryan Love.

Today’s task force consists of 22 team members who will be taking heavy duty fire fighting apparatus along with them and they will be gone for 18 days. The seventh EMAC request sent out early this morning meaning 17 more local firefighters will be heading to California this weekend.

Today’s task force consists of firefighters and equipment from Unified fire, Park city, Murray, Draper and North Fork fire departments.