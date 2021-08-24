More Utah kids start first day of school with COVID protocols

SALT LAKE CITY — More kids are getting ready for their first day of school this morning.

We were live at Meadowlark Elementary where students will have to mask up.

All students K through 12 will be required to wear a mask at all Salt Lake City schools.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall ordered the mandate on Friday using emergency powers after a county mandate was overturned.

The school board and a local teachers union support the move.

So does the city council, which will need to renew the mandate after 30 days.

But there has been push back.



A group called Utah Parents United has questioned Mayor Mendenhall’s authority. While the mayor continues to defend her actions.

She wrote an article about it for our content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune.

