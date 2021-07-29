More widespread precipitation over Utah today

SALT LAKE CITY — We're finally getting more widespread precipitation today.

FOX 13 Thursday morning weather | July 29, 2021

Light showers along Wasatch front early this morning will make for some wet roads.

Showers and thunderstorms that could bring heavier rain are much likely this afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding most likely in SE and South Central Utah, but possible other areas.

Monsoonal moisture will remain in place through early next week, keeping chance of wet weather going.

Storms most likely over the mountains and then drift out over valleys.

Showers and thunderstorms most likely over the weekend.

Temps will be noticeably cooler, still warm but dropping below average for this time of year.

Drying out by next Tuesday and starting to warm up again.

