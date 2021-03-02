More women needed in Utah's tech sector, expert says

Utah’s tech industry is booming—even in the midst of a pandemic—but some companies are still struggling to recruit women to their workforces.

Cydni Tetro, co-founder and president of Women Tech Council, helps women of all ages develop and excel in tech careers through mentoring and networking.

“We know from all the data that [women] help companies achieve better revenue, better profitability, they create better products, so it’s really critical that they are part of the workforce,” Tetro said.

Tetro told FOX 13 women who are already in stable jobs are less willing to give them up, thereby sacrificing career growth for stability, but she believes women and tech companies can find ways to move forward.

“[You] have to have talented women inside of your company. We should be doing everything possible to promote them. Find them resources to give them opportunities,” Tetro said.

Tetro suggested three ways women and businesses can boost women’s careers:

Businesses must promote from within

Women should look for opportunities to learn new skills by taking courses and connecting with mentors

Women should look for opportunities for flexibility in work scheduling

Companies that embrace these ideas can help women feel like their work isn’t hurting their families.

