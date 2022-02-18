Moroni City Police Department loses its chief and only full-time employee

MORONI CITY, Utah — FOX 13 News has confirmed Chief Robert Hill is no longer an employee of the Moroni City Police Department.

In a phone call with the FOX 13 Investigates team, Hill declined to reveal the circumstances surrounding his departure other than to say he would have preferred to stay employed with the city.

"It was not my choice," Hill said, adding that he does not believe an interim chief has been named.

“I (was) Moroni Police Department. There is nobody else,” Hill said. “There may not be a Moroni City Police Department at all anymore.”

Calls for dispatch are currently being handled through Sanpete County.

The city has not responded to requests for comment.

According to his LinkedIn page, Hill served as chief since August 2020. The page states he was previously a correctional officer at the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department.

State records show Hill was the second-highest paid employee within the city in 2021, earning $73,148.77 in salary and benefits.