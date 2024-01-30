Mosquito abatement begins to prevent spread of heartworm

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Winter will be around for a few more months, but technicians in Davis County are already hard at work treating trees to prevent mosquitoes from hatching.

What makes these mosquitoes so menacing is that they are carriers for heartworm, which if left untreated can attack a dog's vital organs, possibly killing a beloved pet.

But the good news? Workers say there has been been a significant reduction in dog heartworm because of the program.

Workers who treat the trees look for "rot holes," where mosquitoes lay eggs that will hatch once covered with water.

Once the holes have been identified, they make sure no animals or other living things will be affected by the treatment.

It takes three sprays that last approximately five months to prevent mosquitoes from hatching.

They say the trees most often affected are box elders, sycamores, and maples.