Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah — A pool of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus in Davis County earlier this month and officials are urging residents to avoid getting bit by the pesky insect.

The mosquito pool was tested in Syracuse on July 11.

An exact location of where the pool was located when it was tested was not made available.

Officials with the Davis County Mosquito Abatement District report that finding the virus in a mosquito pool is often the first indication that it's circulating in the community.

The virus is most commonly spread to people through mosquito bites, which is why officials are recommending a few tips to avoid getting bit.

Use insect repellent, empty water-holding containers in the yard, wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activity from dusk to dawn if possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight out of ten people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms.

However, some people may develop a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, a rash and experience intense fatigue.

If you think you've contracted the virus, it's important to contact your doctor to evaluate possible treatment solutions.