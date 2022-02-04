Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother and 3 children taken to hospital following Provo car crash

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
A mother and her three children, as well as an additional driver, were taken to the hospital following a car crash in Provo Thursday afternoon.<br/>
map E Lakeview Pkwy and State Street provo.jpg
Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 20:00:24-05

PROVO, Utah — A mother and her three children, as well as an additional driver, were taken to the hospital following a car crash in Provo Thursday afternoon.

The Provo Police Department tells FOX 13 News that the call came in around 3:45 p.m., near East Lakeview Parkway and State Street.

According to Police, a vehicle traveling Westbound on Lakeview Parkway turned left in front of a van that was traveling Southbound on State Street and the two vehicles collided.

In the vehicle was a mother in her 30's and three children. The mother was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and she, as well as her three children, were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the van was also a woman in her 30's and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police did not know the ages of the children or their current conditions.

It took crews about an hour to clear the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere