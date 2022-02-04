Mother and 3 children taken to hospital following Provo car crash

PROVO, Utah — A mother and her three children, as well as an additional driver, were taken to the hospital following a car crash in Provo Thursday afternoon.

The Provo Police Department tells FOX 13 News that the call came in around 3:45 p.m., near East Lakeview Parkway and State Street.

According to Police, a vehicle traveling Westbound on Lakeview Parkway turned left in front of a van that was traveling Southbound on State Street and the two vehicles collided.

In the vehicle was a mother in her 30's and three children. The mother was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and she, as well as her three children, were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the van was also a woman in her 30's and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police did not know the ages of the children or their current conditions.

It took crews about an hour to clear the incident.