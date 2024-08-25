Mother drowns, daughter still missing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

FLAMING GORGE, Utah — One woman is dead, and her daughter is still missing after a paddle-boarding incident at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The Daggett County Sheriff's Office says Sweetwater County Dispatch in Wyoming received reports of a possible drowning at Swim Beach around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The call was then transferred and relayed to crews in Utah.

Once on scene, deputies found a man performing CPR on a 60 year-old woman, along with the woman's adult daughter and two other witnesses. The witnesses then told them that another daughter of the woman, who is 44 years-old, had gone under the water and had not resurfaced.

The 60 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and crews began searching the reservoir for the missing daughter. The search ran through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At time of reporting, she is still missing.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.