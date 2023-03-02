Mother of Lauren McCluskey speaks on campus safety at University of Utah conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah today hosted its first-ever conference focused on campus safety, with the mother of Lauren McCluskey, a student murdered on campus in 2018, as the featured speaker.

“I’ve talked with so many people who are so genuine and authentic about wanting to make it safer, make it better,” McCluskey said at the conference.

Law enforcement and educators discussed trends, new approaches and best practices to keep students safe.

Lauren McCluskey was shot to death by a former boyfriend after campus police did not thoroughly investigate her concerns about possibly being in danger. Her mother, Jill McCluskey wants people to remember Lauren and the things that went wrong leading up to her murder.

"I hope that that story makes a change, and not only here at the U but at other universities across the country and across the world,” she said.

Shortly after the murder, the McCluskey family started the Lauren McCluskey foundation and Lauren's promise, which focuses on listening and responding with action when other's are in need..

Jill explained that between those projects and by participating in safety conferences like the one hosted Thursday in Utah, Lauren's memory stays alive.

“I can take positive steps to making things better, to help make sure, try to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other parents and other daughters," she said. "So it’s something that really has helped me move forward and I’m not just staying home and crying all the time and I can make a positive difference.”

Another thing that helps McCluskey remain hopeful about the future - she said about 90% of the University of Utah police force has changed since Lauren's murder.