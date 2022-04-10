Watch
Motorcycle rider injured in Thursday crash passes away

Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 10, 2022
DRAPER, Utah — One motorcycle rider has died due to serious injuries from a Thursday morning vehicle crash, police announced Sunday afternoon.

In a statement released to the media, Draper Police announced that 47 year-old Russell Garcia passed away due to injuries he sustained after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of 11950 South State Street early Thursday morning.

On the day of the accident, Draper PD told FOX 13 that Garcia had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was later transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and fully cooperated with officers. There were no signs of any impairment by alcohol or other substances on the part of the driver.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

