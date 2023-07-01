Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Spanish Fork

Highway 6 closed in both directions
A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera near the scene. Cars continue to move at a steady pace, but the closure of Highway 6 has caused a backup. A police vehicle redirecting traffic can be seen in the distance.
UDOT
A still from a UDOT traffic camera near the scene of the accident.
A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera near the scene. Cars continue to move at a steady pace, but the closure of Highway 6 has caused a backup. A police vehicle redirecting traffic can be seen in the distance.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 14:59:06-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One man is dead after a crash on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Spanish Fork Police, the incident happened around Noon when a 34 year-old man driving a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Highway 6 near 450 North.

Witnesses told police he made a quick lane change, clipping the rear end of a pickup truck, and crossing over into the Westbound lane, where he was hit by one vehicle and sent into another.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At time of reporting, Highway 6 is closed in both directions from Center Street to Expressway Lane as police investigate.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere