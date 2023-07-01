Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One man is dead after a crash on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Spanish Fork Police, the incident happened around Noon when a 34 year-old man driving a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Highway 6 near 450 North.

Witnesses told police he made a quick lane change, clipping the rear end of a pickup truck, and crossing over into the Westbound lane, where he was hit by one vehicle and sent into another.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At time of reporting, Highway 6 is closed in both directions from Center Street to Expressway Lane as police investigate.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours.