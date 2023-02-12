Motorcycle rider killed in South Ogden crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead after an accident involving their motorcycle and a truck pulling a trailer, South Ogden Police confirmed Sunday.

The crash just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the area of 4700 South Washington Boulevard, and prompted the closure of the southbound and westbound lanes of both 4700 and 4400 South for a number of hours as officers investigated the scene.

In a statement sent to FOX 13 News, South Ogden Police respond to the scene and attempted life-saving on the motorcycle rider, ultimately pronouncing them dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.