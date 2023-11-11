Motorcyclist dead after crashing into vehicle in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say a motorcyclist passed away in the hospital after crashing into a passenger vehicle at the 900 Block of Wall Avenue in Ogden Friday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. a passenger vehicle was preparing to make a left turn at the 900 Block of Wall Avenue onto Ninth Street when a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on that same avenue.

The passenger vehicle did not see the motorcyclist while making a left turn and was struck by them. The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with major injuries where he would later pass away.

There is no impairment suspected at this time. The incident remains under an active and ongoing investigation.