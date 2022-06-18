Watch
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salt Lake City

Image - 2022-06-17T225604.546.jpg
Salt Lake City Police Department
Police at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle at 700 East and 1700 South Friday night.
Image - 2022-06-17T225604.546.jpg
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 01:18:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car in Salt Lake City Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Salt Lake City Police announced that the biker was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of 1700 South and 700 East.

SLCPD later gave an update that the motorcyclist had died.

No further information was immediately available.

