Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car in Salt Lake City Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Salt Lake City Police announced that the biker was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of 1700 South and 700 East.

SLCPD later gave an update that the motorcyclist had died.

No further information was immediately available.