Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcyclist died early Tuesday morning after crashing in Draper.

Draper police say around midnight, a motorcyclist was spotted driving recklessly and officers from several agencies tried stopping the motorcyclist.

Officers followed the motorcycle through the Bluffdale and Lehi areas but terminated the pursuit.

Then around 1:30 a.m. a Draper officer, who was on a separate call, found the crashed motorcycle in the area of 14000 South Minuteman Drive and the rider was deceased.

Investigators say it appears the motorcycle was speeding and crashed while the rider navigated a turn in the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Draper police have yet to identify the driver but a spokesperson tells FOX 13 News the victim is believed to be a woman.

The investigation is still underway and the victim’s name has not yet been released.