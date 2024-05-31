Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck on San Juan County highway

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a truck on State Road 191 in San Juan County Thursday, the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police say at 10:50 a.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound when near milepost 113 had experienced an equipment failure and veered into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle would then strike a Ford-350 truck traveling northbound. The motorcyclist, 61-year-old female, succumbed to injuries on the scene.

The highway was briefly closed in both directions during the investigation.