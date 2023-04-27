Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after fatal car crash near Lindon Walmart

One dead after fatal car crash near Lindon Walmart
Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 26, 2023
LINDON, Utah — One person is dead after a motorcycle and car crash near the Walmart in Lindon Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating. Police are still investigating.

Lindon police say the motorcycle driver had died from the crash, though they do not have any more information at this time.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection at this time while reconstruction teams continue their investigation.

