Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash with pickup truck on State Street

SANDY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck on State Street Thursday.

Sandy police officers responded to the crash at Pioneer Avenue after 1:00 p.m. where they found the male motorcyclist had suffered life-threatening injuries and died on the scene.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State Street when the pickup truck took a left turn at the Pioneer Avenue intersection and struck the motorcycle.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Due to the crash, the road has been closed in both directions from 8640 South to 8400 South and is expected to remain shut down for the next few hours